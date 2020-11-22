Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads With an Edgy Short Hairstyle at the 2020 American Music Awards

The moment pop culture fans have all been waiting for...
The 2020 American Music Awards have officially kicked off. On Sunday, Nov. 22, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. All in all, it looks like celebrities are hitting all the right notes tonight.
This year's event will look different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, that doesn't mean it's losing its charm. With Taraji P. Henson set to host the fanciful affair, you know it's going to be one for the books.
Plus, Justin Bieber is performing at the 2020 AMAs for the first time in four years. What's more? Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion and so many others are hitting the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
But before viewers tune in to see their faves perform their chart-topping tunes, there's one moment people can't stop swooning over: Jennifer Lopez's short hairstyle.
For the special occasion, J.Lo decided to something completely different from her usual get-up.
The singer turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet with an edgy and very short 'do. She rocked a long bob considering hair barely grazed her shoulders. The star nailed the wet hair look, too, and parted her soft waves in the middle.
It's a lewk many of her fans haven't seen in a while since she's known for rocking extremely long locks.
To put things into perspective, just last weekend, the Hustlers actress dropped jaws at the E!'s 2020 People's Choice Awards with an extremely long ponytail that hit her waist.
The beauty mogul's new 'do wasn't the only focus of the night. In true J.Lo fashion, her Balmain ensemble was a total knockout. She lit up on the red carpet wearing a shimmery silver two-piece that featured an explosion of rhinestones.
Her top brought the drama as it was designed with larger-than-life sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her skirt was also a sight to see with its thigh-high slit.
All in all, Jennifer had a major style moment at the 2020 AMAs. And if her red carpet ensemble is any indication, it's safe to say her performance with Maluma during tonight's ceremony will be one to remember.
The dynamic duo, who are both starring in the upcoming film Marry Me, will take center stage to sing their new tunes, "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" from the soundtrack.
The event will officially air on ABC in just a couple of hours. So stay up to date on the award show here. From OMG moments to eye-catching fashion, E! News has you covered.