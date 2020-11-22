Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Story About Kanye West's Hit "Lost In the World" on Album's Anniversary

Related : Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

Kim Kardashian just revealed a major detail about the song "Lost In the World" off husband Kanye West's 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The track, which features Bon Iver, was released two years before Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, but apparently, Kanye got the lyrics directly from a card he wrote for his then-friend's 30th birthday.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," Kim wrote in a Nov. 22 Instagram post. "For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'...Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then [sic] in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

Looking back, it's easy to wonder whether the poem-turned-song-lyrics hinted at Kanye's feelings for Kim, but at the time, the reality star was in a relationship with NBA player Kris Humphries. Kim and Kris got married in a live television event in August 2011, but split 72 days later in October.