Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Hailey: "You Are My Safe Place"

Justin Bieber isn't exactly afraid of making his love for his wife Hailey Bieber known, but he shared an extra sweet message with the model in honor of her 24th birthday.

In an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of Hailey, Justin wrote, "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

The slideshow included some glam shots of Hailey, along with sweet photos of the couple hanging out at home.

Justin and Hailey officially married in September 2018, with a ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They had a lavish second wedding in South Carolina the following September, surrounded by friends like Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Jaden Smith. Their love story was documented in the YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons.