Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on Boston Celtics Deal

Related : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins with Daughter True

Tristan Thompson, father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, has agreed to a deal to play for the Boston Celtics.

Khloe, who rekindled her relationship with the NBA star as they quarantined together in her Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic, has not yet commented. Neither has Tristan. But her sister, Kim Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story late on Saturday, Nov. 21, to publicly offer her well-wishes.

"Congrats @realtristan13," Kim wrote. "Boston here we come!!!"

Tristan has agreed to a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Celtics, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes tweeted, citing the player's agent.

Kim and Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian also offered his congratulations, writing on his Instagram Story, "LET'S GO @realtristan13."

Tristan reposted Kim and Rob's messages on his own Instagram Story, writing, "Yessirskii."

Tristan has not played in an NBA game since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and shut down the league in March. The Cavaliers did not qualify to join top teams in the newly formed "NBA bubble" in Orlando, Florida to finish off the 2019—20 season. Tristan's latest $82 million contract with the Cavaliers, who drafted him in 2011, ended at the end of the season.

In the beginning of their relationship, Khloe lived part time at Tristan's home in Cleveland in 2017 and 2018, splitting her time between the city and her Calabasas mansion near Los Angeles. She gave birth to their daughter in the city in April 2018, and also often spent time with Tristan in Cleveland after the couple weathered his first cheating scandal that erupted soon after baby True was born.

In 2019, after spending most of the previous few months in Los Angeles, Khloe split from the NBA star amid a second cheating scandal involving him and her sister Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan continued to co-parent True amid their breakup, and he often spurred speculation of a reconciliation as he continued to compliment her on Instagram.