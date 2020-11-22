Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Proves Leggings Can Be a Style Statement

Hailey Bieber just proved how stylish leggings can be.
There's no denying the 23-year-old star knows how to make a fashion statement. As a matter of fact, when the model throws on cozy pants, chunky sneakers and oversized sweaters she always manages to look effortlessly chic.
Her latest outfit, however, offers a mixture of casual wear and high fashion. On Friday, Nov. 20, Hailey was spotted leaving the office of her stylist Maeve Reilly in Los Angeles, Calif.
But instead of slipping into her loungewear (like most of us amid the coronavirus pandemic), she opted for something more eye-catching.
During her afternoon outing, Hailey wore head-to-toe YSL. She donned black latex leggings, a matching biker jacket with cuffed sleeves and a black-and-white polka dot silk blouse. Her accessories were just as stylish.
The California native paired her lewk together with a vintage monogrammed belt, black pumps that featured a rectangular gold-chain design and a matching handbag.
All in all, Hailey's latest ensemble was a total knockout. While the star could've easily dressed up for fun, her head-turning outfit could also hold a deeper meaning.
Earlier this month, Hailey shut down rumors she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. According to the model, Us Weekly planned to report the baby news.
However, she took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Nov. 5 to set the record straight.
"Please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election," she shared at the time.
Another way to make that message crystal clear? Some body-hugging leggings.
While the model and her husband aren't in a rush to become parents just yet, she and Justin have discussed their plans to have kids.
As the "Holy" singer put things in an interview with Zane Lowe, "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."
He added, "And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."