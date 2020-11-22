Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Proves Leggings Can Be a Style Statement

Hailey Bieber just proved how stylish leggings can be.

There's no denying the 23-year-old star knows how to make a fashion statement. As a matter of fact, when the model throws on cozy pants, chunky sneakers and oversized sweaters she always manages to look effortlessly chic.

Her latest outfit, however, offers a mixture of casual wear and high fashion. On Friday, Nov. 20, Hailey was spotted leaving the office of her stylist Maeve Reilly in Los Angeles, Calif.

But instead of slipping into her loungewear (like most of us amid the coronavirus pandemic), she opted for something more eye-catching.

During her afternoon outing, Hailey wore head-to-toe YSL. She donned black latex leggings, a matching biker jacket with cuffed sleeves and a black-and-white polka dot silk blouse. Her accessories were just as stylish.

The California native paired her lewk together with a vintage monogrammed belt, black pumps that featured a rectangular gold-chain design and a matching handbag.