Artem Chigvintsev's Birthday Tribute to Nikki Bella Will Melt Your Heart

Nikki Bella is feeling the love on her birthday.

The Total Bellas star has kicked off Sagittarius season with an unforgettable tribute from her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the reality TV personality.

"I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," Artem captioned his post, "you are my rock , you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you."

Artem, who is currently filming the DWTS finale in Los Angeles, expressed that he couldn't wait to reunite with the E! star.

"I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for your self [sic]," he continued. "I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."