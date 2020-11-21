Lukas Gage's Viral Video of "S--t Talking Director" Has Celebs Playing the Guessing Game

Related : Zendaya Thanks "Euphoria" Fans After Win at 2019 PCAs

If there's one thing celebs can bond over, it's a mutual dislike of badly behaved directors.

So when Euphoria actor Luke Gage shared a now-viral video of an unidentified director mocking him for living in a "tiny apartment" during a Zoom audition, not realizing his mic was unmuted, dozens of stars rallied behind the actor.

"Classy response Lukas," Mad Men alum January Jones commented on the video, which was posted on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, Nov. 20. "What an entitled a--hole, dm me who it was so I can make note not to ever work with that person."

Many commentators immediately tried to guess the person's identity. And 25-year-old Lukas, who described the him as a "s--t talking director," played along but kept it private.

"NAME NAMES," commented writer and comedian Jordan Firstman, to which Lukas responded, "100k likes for the name." As of Saturday morning, the video has been viewed more than 437,000 times on Instagram and liked more than 169,000 times on Twitter.

January wrote, "I have a guess." She did not give any names, nor did Emmy Rossum, who stars with Lukas in the new Peacock series Angelyne. But the former Shameless star did wage her own guess, and share a disturbing account of her own bad experience with a director.