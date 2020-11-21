Candace Cameron Bure Wants Christian Community to "Celebrate" Sex After Reaction to Husband's Handsy Pic

Related : Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo With Husband

Just call her candid Candace, because Candace Cameron Bure is getting very real about sex.

The Fuller House star explained why she has become so passionate about destigmatizing sex, ever since a photo of her husband grabbing her breast drew backlash from her Christian followers in September.

During an episode of Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Candace said she decided to speak out about the criticism because, "Sometimes there's a skew about sex within the Christian community that I get really sad about... Sex needs to be celebrated within marriage. It's not to be shameful."

Candace broke down her reaction to the handsy post going viral, saying, "I was like, ‘You know what guys? I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian, and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years.'"

She added, "The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work and why I'm not bored. And this is something to be celebrated."