Cash Warren's Gift Guide Has a Pair of Presents for Every Family Member

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to the Christmas season, Cash Warren doesn't mess around.

So when it was time for holiday gift giving season, we knew we had to ask the Pair of Thieves co-founder to share his tips for qualify presents once again.

In between raising three kids with wife and Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba, Cash offered a wide variety of gifts for guys, girls and all of the other picky people in between.

From workout gear and must-have pocket tees to ring lights and handbags, the 41-year-old will easily have something for everyone on your list. Start shopping in his guide below and feel free to pick something up for yourself along the way.