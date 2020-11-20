Miranda Kerr's Thoughts on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Will Convince You to Make Peace With Your Ex

Related : Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex-Orlando Bloom's New Baby

In today's lesson on taking the high road...

Miranda Kerr exuded class when she shared her feelings on ex Orlando Bloom moving forward with his fiancée Katy Perry.

The model was the definition of grace on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, Nov. 20, when Drew Barrymore said she "marvelled" at how well Miranda gets along with her blended family. The host told her on air, "You're so dope and rad and your messaging and energy that you send out to your whole entire family is so positive and is such an amazing example."

Miranda responded, "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it's just the most important thing."

She shares 9-year-old son Flynn with Orlando, and although they split in 2013, both Miranda and Orlando have found their happily ever afters—just with other partners.