Miranda Kerr's Thoughts on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Will Convince You to Make Peace With Your Ex

In today's lesson on taking the high road...
Miranda Kerr exuded class when she shared her feelings on ex Orlando Bloom moving forward with his fiancée Katy Perry.
The model was the definition of grace on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, Nov. 20, when Drew Barrymore said she "marvelled" at how well Miranda gets along with her blended family. The host told her on air, "You're so dope and rad and your messaging and energy that you send out to your whole entire family is so positive and is such an amazing example."
Miranda responded, "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it's just the most important thing."
She shares 9-year-old son Flynn with Orlando, and although they split in 2013, both Miranda and Orlando have found their happily ever afters—just with other partners.
The Kora Organics founder went on to say how happy she is for Katy and Orlando, who just welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August.
"I am just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband," continued Miranda, who married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017 and has two children with him.
She added, "We all really respect each other and when it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out, so we have compromises that we work out together."
The 37-year-old beauty expert said it all comes down to putting their children first: "We are like, ‘What is the best for our whole family?' But we really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn."
We're beyond curious how Thanksgiving goes down at their household, since it's clear everyone has a ton to be thankful for.
Drew then finished off the segment by bowing down to Miranda's maturity. The now-talk show host divorced her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016 and has spoken about how she raises their two kids "with grace," despite feeling that the split was her "worst nightmare" at the time.
The actress said on Friday that she "couldn't agree more" with Miranda. "I put my north star, my compass always to my children first and life always falls into the right place if I do that," she added.
