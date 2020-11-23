Rest, Sing, Evolve: Inside Miley Cyrus' Healing Year

Related : Miley Cyrus Reveals She Is 6 Months Sober

Nothing breaks like a heart. And no one puts the pieces back together quite like Miley Cyrus.

A year ago the singer was at home, silently recovering, after treatment for tonsillitis revealed longstanding damage to her vocal cords that required surgery to repair. Weeks of not talking, let alone singing, followed.

"Miley's recovery will be several weeks without being able to speak. She is texting and writing things for now," a source told E! News at the time. "She is doing well and looking forward to getting back to making music."

And while that could have felt like a punishment for the outspoken star, Miley used the time to reset her intention, physically and mentally, as yogis do. Because it turned out she was going to need that strength to face the emotional obstacles to come.