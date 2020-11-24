How the Original Saved By the Bell Stars Mentored the New Generation of Actors

Time to pass the torch.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25 a new crop of students will enter Bayside High for the first time on the new Saved By the Bell series on Peacock. The reimagined version will follow the lives of a group of young teens as they juggle family, school and friendships.
Fans can look forward to seeing some of the original Saved By the Bell cast members reprising their famous characters as adults.
E! News sat down with the new cast to get all the details on the series, and they even shared some stories about how the O.G. cast helped guide them into this new era and mentored them in the process.
Belmont Cameli, who will be playing the son of Elizabeth Berkley's character Jessie Spano, shared how she's helped him learn more about his craft and the entertainment business.
"It was super cool meeting the original cast," he shared. "Elizabeth was actually in the room for a couple of my auditions. So it was so wonderful to meet with her before I even booked the role and then to work with her once I had."
Belmont revealed that his new on-screen mom also acted like a surrogate mom for him once he mad the move to L.A. for the role.
"She really took me under her wing," he shared of their bond. "I had just moved to Los Angeles so she helped me get acquainted with the business and television, and gave me a lot of tips. She's been so fantastic. Mario just the same. They did a phenomenal job with helping us get acquainted with Bayside."
Haskiri Velazquez, who plays Daisy, shared of the O.G. stars, "They created a space where they allowed us to ask questions. It was a really fun space...It wasn't odd in any way. It was like we were always a part of the show in a sense. They were very helpful, especially in table reads."
Actor Mitchell Hoog might have some of the biggest shoes to fill on the new series, considering he's playing Mac Morris, the son of Zak Morris played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. However, Mitchell shared the original cast welcomed him with open arms.
"It was so much fun," Mitchell shared. "I think because I didn't watch the original too much I knew the weight of them, that they were a really big deal, but when I met them they were just good people at the end of the day."
The group is of course rooting for a second season, and hope to be back at Bayside High soon, especially considering how close they became.
"Off the bat when we first met we went and had a conversation for five or six hours," Mitchell shared about meeting his new cast-mates. "We went into depth on multiple topics. It's a great crew and I would call ourselves a family."
Check out our full interviews with Belmont, Haskiri, Mitchell, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Dexter Darden above for more scoop before Saved By the Bell premieres on Peacock tomorrow, Nov. 25!
Scroll down for more fun facts about the reimagined series.