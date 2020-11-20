The Coming to America Sequel Officially Has a Release Date, 3 Decades After the Original

Related : Arsenio Hall and Kelsea Ballerini Play 'Then & Now' Game

The Coming to America sequel is heading to screens soon, and after more than 30 years, it should be well worth the wait!

The 1988 film starred Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem, who leaves the (fictional) African nation of Zamunda in search of a wife in Queens, New York. Joining him on the journey is his trusted friend Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall. As the two navigate life in New York City without the riches they are accustomed to, Prince Akeem meets and falls for Lisa (Shari Headley), finding the intelligent, equal partner he was searching for in America all along.

Now, the film's long-awaited sequel will head directly to Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

The new movie, titled Coming 2 America, sees Murphy's Akeem as the newly anointed King of Zamunda, who, once again, returns to his old stomping grounds of Queens. In addition to the return of Murphy, Hall and Headley, original cast members James Earl Jones, John Amos and Louie Anderson will also reprise their roles in the followup film.