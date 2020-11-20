Mo'Nique Demands an Apology From Tyler Perry After Will Smith and Janet Hubert Make Amends

Related : Steve Harvey Clarifies "Integrity" Comments About Mo'Nique

Mo'Nique still wants her public apology.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, HBO Max aired a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion that saw Will Smith and Janet Hubert, the first actress to play his mother on the '90s comedy series, make amends after decades of feuding. An act Mo'Nique is applauding—and one she hopes Tyler Perry is taking note of.

"Hats off to Will Smith for apologizing for what he did to Janet Huberts (everybody's Aunt Viv) career/life when he was young," she wrote in a Thursday, Nov. 19 Instagram post. "Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public like he promised. We'll work on Oprah [Winfrey] & Lions Gate a little later."

Mo'Nique told her long-standing foe Tyler, with whom she has been feuding for a few years, "P.S. Tyler you won E! PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD for being the peoples champ for your body of work. Tell the truth about a women named Mo'Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years....THE BLACK WOMEN...PLEASE SWIPE TO HEAR TYLER PERRY SAY IT WITH HIS OWN WORDS."

Tyler and Oprah, who served as executive producers on Precious, have not commented on Mo'Nique's remarks. The 52-year-old included in her post an audio recording of a man presumed to be Tyler calling her "brilliantly talented" and saying she should "have a lot more happening" since she won her Oscar for Precious in 2010. The date of the conversation is unclear.