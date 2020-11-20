Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Explains Why His Kids Have Been the Best and Worst Part of Quarantine

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to always have a punchline ready.
In honor of his upcoming voice work in The Croods: A New Age, the father of three is back on the press circuit after months out of the limelight amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a remote interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, the star shared what the best and worst parts of quarantine have been for him.
"I am not living paycheck to paycheck like so many people across the country are and the world," he prefaced, "but you know for me, the best—I would say obviously is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back." He and wife, actress Blake Lively, 33, are parents to three little ones—daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.
However, just when you thought the moment was getting ultra sweet, Reynolds, 44, balanced it out with some sarcasm. "If I'm to pick the worst thing," he continued, "it's probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back."
Kotb also followed up about Reynolds' first time voting in a United States presidential election. After casting his ballot by mail, the Canadian-born actor noted he was "a little tired" after his "first time."
As the co-host inquired, "Have you recovered?"
"I haven't recovered," he responded. "Doing it for the first time was super special, especially to do it with my wife Blake made it even more special. We did it on the kitchen table. It was fast—it took under a minute—and now I want to do it all the time, Hoda, all the time, all the livelong day."
Hey, in 2020, we'll take all the laughs we can get, so keep the jokes coming, Reynolds.
