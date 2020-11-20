Watch Barack Obama Expertly Dodge Jimmy Kimmel's Sex Question

Related : Sasha Obama Turns 19 Years Old!

Barack Obama will never get caught slipping.

During a Nov. 19 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former president skillfully dodged a question about his and Michelle Obama's bedroom activities.

"So a personal question," host Jimmy Kimmel began. "I asked this of your wife—I interviewed her in Tacoma last year—and she told me that, she said, 'The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.' But I haven't seen her, so, on the night you did kill [Osama] Bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?"

Stunned by the question, Barack asked whether the former FLOTUS intended to actually answer that question. To which Jimmy confirmed, "Yes," adding, "When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting, 'USA! USA! USA!' I had an image in my head. I did."

But Barack wasn't giving in so easily. "I suspect she was asleep," the A Promised Land author shared. "'Cause the truth of the matter, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she'd be snoozing. So—Michelle goes to bed about 9 o'clock."