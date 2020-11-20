TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Says She Knows She's a "Good Person" Amid Drama

Charli D'Amelio is ready to put this drama behind her.
After receiving backlash over a YouTube video called "Dinner With the D'Amelios," the TikTok star took to Twitter to announce she wasn't going to let the criticism bring her down.
"Tomorrow I will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face!" she wrote on Thursday, Nov. 19. "At the end of the day, I know I am a good person with a good heart and I will never change that about myself. I love you all!!"
The video featured Charli sharing a meal with her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio and YouTube star James Charles. At one point, Charli, who has about 98.5 million followers on TikTok, reflected on how the one-year anniversary of her social stardom was approaching and how she wished she could reach 100 million followers by then.
"Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time," she said, "because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil."
James then asked if 95 million was "not enough" for her, to which Charli replied, "Well, I was just, like, saying, like, even numbers."
However, the follower comment wasn't the only thing to upset fans. Dixie also came under fire after she tasted a snail in the paella served by private chef Aaron May and proceeded to throw up, with her parents calling her behavior "dramatic" but "classic Dixie." Charli then asked, "Do you have any Dino nuggets?"
Soon, comments slamming the sisters' behavior flooded in. After seeing the backlash, Charli went on Instagram Live to address her and Dixie's reactions to the food.
"It was obviously taken the wrong way, and we should have done more on our part with the editing to make you guys know that it was a joke," the 16-year-old said. "And that's on me. I take full responsibility for that."
Charli also clarified her remarks about her follower count. "When I had said about the followers thing, I genuinely just thought it would be so cool to hit a huge, huge milestone a year after hitting another milestone," she added. "I never meant for you guys to make it seem like you were numbers or did not mean anything."
Overall, she called the whole thing "one huge misunderstanding" and broke down in tears over the messages she's received as a result.
"Seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don't even know if I want to do this anymore," she shared. "Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying. Like, people telling me to hang myself. People just, like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not OK at all."
Dixie, who is also a big name on TikTok, took to her platform to address the incident, as well.
"So my family and I have been working with Chef Aaron May for a couple months now, working on content for our channel and working on content for his channel and made an amazing friendship," she said in a video. "And before I even get into anything, I want to say I'm so grateful for every single person that follows me, every single person I care about, every single person I work with, every single person who works with me because I'm just so grateful for all the opportunities I've had. So, I would never in any way want to be taken as disrespectful, especially from an out-of-context 15-second clip."
The 19-year-old said her team knows she throws up "a lot." "I could throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything," she added. "So when they saw the snails, they were like, 'Oh, let's get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her.'"
She also claimed that footage of chef Aaron and her team trying to convince her to taste the snail was cut. "I love Chef and I would never disrespect him in any way," Dixie insisted. "And maybe don't judge someone's personality over a 15-second video."
Even James spoke out about the backlash. "This Charli situation is NOT sitting right with me... 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model?" he tweeted. "Death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar."
Ultimately, it seems like Dixie just wants to move on, too. As she tweeted on Friday, Nov. 20, "escarGO away from me."