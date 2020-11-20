Amal Clooney Jokes She and Meryl Streep Have ''Both Been Married'' to George Clooney

Related : George Clooney Gets Candid on Wife Amal & Kids in "GQ"

Have no fear: There's plenty of George Clooney to go around.

Meryl Streep introduced Amal Clooney during the online ceremony for the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday, Nov. 19. Amal, whose work as a human-rights attorney and activist has earned her this year's Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award, joked about her famous husband as she thanked Meryl for the kind words.

"You are an inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate," Amal told Meryl in her virtual acceptance speech. "I know I can't ever hope to win the number of awards that you've won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we've both been married to my husband. And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward."

Indeed, George, 59, and Meryl, 71, haven't appeared together in many projects. But they did both voice the married foxes in Fantastic Mr. Fox, the Oscar-nominated 2009 stop-motion adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel.