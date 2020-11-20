Rachel Maddow Reveals Partner Susan Mikula Almost Died in Powerful Message About Coronavirus

Related : Coronavirus Survivor Details COVID-19 Experience

Rachel Maddow is not exaggerating when she says that now is the time to take the coronavirus seriously.

For the past two weeks, the MSNBC anchor has been off the air after a "close contact" tested positive for COVID-19. When she first went on her break, the newscaster didn't reveal who potentially exposed her to the virus, but now, the journalist has revealed that it was her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, who contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Maddow returned to hosting The Rachel Maddow Show from her home and shared her experience with the virus in the hopes of preventing someone else from having to go through what she did.

Rachel explained how important Susan is to her, describing her partner as "the center of my universe." In fact, Rachel stated, "My relationship with Susan is the only thing at the end of the day that I would kill or die for without hesitation."

But then, Rachel said their world was rocked when Susan tested positive for COVID a few weeks ago, after which she got "sick and sicker." She added, "And at one point we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her."