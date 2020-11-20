Latin Grammy AwardsBobby Brown Jr.Charli D'AmelioPhotosVideos

The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals

Shop sports bras, leggings and more from the We Made Too Much section!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 20, 2020 1:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Lululemon's sale section is already on fire. From sports bras to their cult-favorite tights, you'll be sure to find something you love—or something you'll love to gift.

We've done the digging for you to find some of the best sale finds Lululemon has currently in its We Made Too Much section. Shop them below!

Energy Bra High Neck Long Line Tough Medium Support

How pretty is the rose hue of this high-neck bra? It's ideal for B and C cups.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Sheer Will High-Rise Tight 28 Inch Camo

These tights have mesh ventilation and a cool camo print. They're sweat-wicking for your workout.

$148
$79
Lululemon

Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25 Inch Keyhole

How unique are the seams on these tights? Plus, the rose shade is super pretty.

$118
$89
Lululemon

Stash It All Bra Medium Support

This bra has cool strappy details and is ideal for C and D cups.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Aligned Angles Super High Rise Tight 28 Inch

Check out the unique criss-cross detail on these coral tights.

$118
$89
Lululemon

Up next, Skims has the coziest new mommy and me loungewear.

