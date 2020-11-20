Enjoy a Sneak Peek at Jill Martin's Holiday Steals and Deals Peacock Special

If you love savings and finding the perfect holiday gifts, we have great news for you!
This Monday, Nov. 23, Today Lifestyle Contributor Jill Martin is hosting a two-hour Holiday Steals and Deals special on Peacock to help steer you in the right direction for all your holiday shopping needs. With Black Friday right around the corner and so many opportunities to save already, Jill will help you navigate the best deals and score up to 85% off in savings on top fashion, beauty, home and kitchen products.
"We just celebrated the 10th anniversary of Steals and Deals, which has evolved into an innovative, cross-platform shopping experience at TODAY. This two-hour special takes the franchise to a whole new level," said Jill Martin. "It combines the very best elements of a talk show—tips, celebrity interviews and advice—with a home shopping experience, allowing viewers to purchase actual products that can help transform and uplift different aspects of your life, while also crossing everyone off on your gift list!"
The family-oriented special will also highlight small businesses across the country as well as appearances by Today's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer and celebrity guests Olivia Culpo, Kathie Lee Gifford and Tracy Morgan.
"This special means so much going into a holiday season like none other. It was important for me to do this from my home (as challenging as it was) as I wanted to be authentic to what so many of us are going through right now," the lifestyle contributor explained. "I wanted this to be a family affair, so my parents, brother and sister-in-law join me in the special. It was also really important that we focus on small businesses. 70% of the items featured are from companies that are doing everything to make it work during this difficult time."
Culpo sisters Olivia, Aurora and Sophia joined Jill to breakdown their winter and budget-friendly collection for INC at Macy's. Check out the video above for a sneak peak!
30 Rock star Tracy Morgan shared his mission to give back this holiday season and how his daughter is learning from his good deeds!
Kathie Lee Gifford is spilling the tea on her current love life while reflecting on her late husband, Frank, with Jill during the Peacock special.
Jill's Holiday Steals and Deals will air Monday, Nov. 23 at 9am ET on the Today All Day channel on Peacock and all week long on demand. Happy savings!