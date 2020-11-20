Enjoy a Sneak Peek at Jill Martin's Holiday Steals and Deals Peacock Special

Related : Holiday Steals and Deals With Jill Martin By Peacock

If you love savings and finding the perfect holiday gifts, we have great news for you!

This Monday, Nov. 23, Today Lifestyle Contributor Jill Martin is hosting a two-hour Holiday Steals and Deals special on Peacock to help steer you in the right direction for all your holiday shopping needs. With Black Friday right around the corner and so many opportunities to save already, Jill will help you navigate the best deals and score up to 85% off in savings on top fashion, beauty, home and kitchen products.

"We just celebrated the 10th anniversary of Steals and Deals, which has evolved into an innovative, cross-platform shopping experience at TODAY. This two-hour special takes the franchise to a whole new level," said Jill Martin. "It combines the very best elements of a talk show—tips, celebrity interviews and advice—with a home shopping experience, allowing viewers to purchase actual products that can help transform and uplift different aspects of your life, while also crossing everyone off on your gift list!"