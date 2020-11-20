Watch Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Rock Out in Steamy "Prisoner" Music Video

Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor after watching Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa in their wild new video.

Cyrus released the video for her newest tune, "Prisoner," on Thursday, Nov. 19, and let's just say that the tamer version of the pop star that was evident on her previous album is nowhere to be seen here. "Prisoner" follows "Midnight Sky" as the second single from her forthcoming album Plastic Hearts, which drops on Nov. 27.

The video definitely channels the 1980s in the best way, with Cyrus decked out in leather and fishnets as she and Dua Lipa grab the wheel of a tour bus. After watching what they do from the driver's seat, perhaps someone might want to contact the DMV to see if they're licensed to operate that thing.

There are even slasher-movie vibes as a knife gets plunged into a heart-adorned teddy bear, followed by the 27-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer covering herself in what may or may not be blood.