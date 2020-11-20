Latin Grammy AwardsBobby Brown Jr.Charli D'AmelioPhotosVideos

2020 Latin Grammys: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Stars aren't missing a beat at the 2020 Latin Grammys. See who showed up and showed out at the "reimagined" awards ceremony below.

Latin music's biggest night has officially kicked off!

The 2020 Latin Grammys are in full force, which means your favorite artists are pulling out all of the stops. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tonight's ceremony will look slightly different compared to previous years.

However, that doesn't mean the award show won't be full of magical moments. If anything, the star-studded event is expected to be extra special, as the Latin Recording Academy previously announced the show would have a "reimagined" broadcast.

Plus, tonight's theme is "Music Makes Us Human," which couldn't be more fitting.

While the show is being anchored in Miami, Fla., viewers can expect to see performances from around the world. Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny, Karol GJuanes, J Balvin, Anitta and many other nominees are slated to sing their chart-topping tunes.

And because this is the Latin Grammys we're talking about, you'll find yourself swooning over the fashion—which is already proving to be worthy of its own honors. 

So before awards are handed out at the Latin Grammys, see who showed up and showed out. From dazzling gowns to electrifying suits, take a look at the incredible fashion in our gallery below.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Karol G
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Prince Royce
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Yalitza Aparicio

In Helo Rocha with Pomellato jewelry 

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Sebastián Yatra
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Ivy Queen
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Guaynaa
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Mike Bahía
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Natalia Jiménez
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Camilo Echeverry
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Feid
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Leslie Grace
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Borja Voces
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Ana Brenda Contreras
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
José Ron
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Kany Garcia
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Debi Nova
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Alex Cuba
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Raquel Sofía
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Giselle Blondet

