Latin Grammys 2020 Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards are kicking off with a bang!
Sebastian Yatra, Natalia Jimenez and more artists got the celebrations going on the red carpet with their dazzling ensembles.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will largely take place across the globe. Some artists have chosen to stay home rather than attend the Miami event, but promise show-stopping performances for their fans who are watching in countries like Mexico, Spain and Colombia.
Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, expressed his pride in the diverse group of nominees in a statement. "Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate," he said. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards—a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music."
To see if your favorite artist has been recognized at tonight's show, check our list below as it's updated in real time:
Record of the Year
"China"—Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí"—Pablo Alborán
"Vete"—Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza"—Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo"—J Balvin
"Tutu"—Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo"—Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa"—Karol G & Nicki Minaj
"René"—Residente
"Contigo"—Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year
YHLQMDLG—Bad Bunny
Oasis—J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores—J Balvin
Por Primera Vez—Camilo
Mesa para Dos—Kany García
Aire (Versión Día)—Jesse & Joy
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1—Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa—Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio—Fito Páez
Cumbiana—Carlos Vives
Song of the Year
"ADMV"—Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita"—Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo"—Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire"—Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale"—Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)"—Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo"—Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
"René"—Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones"—Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa"—Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu"—Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos
Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler—Aitana
Prisma—Beret
Por Primera Vez—Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado—Juanes
Pausa—Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance (new category)
WINNER: Yo Perreo Sola—Bad Bunny
Morado—J Balvin
Loco Contigo—Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
Porfa—Feid & Justin Quiles
Chicharrón—Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
Te Soñé de Nuevo—Ozuna
Si Te Vas—Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar—El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue—Riccie Oriach
Mariposas—Omara Portuondo
Alter Ego—Prince Royce
WINNER: Cumbiana—Carlos Vives
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera—Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México—Alejandro Fernández
A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero"—Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández—Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY!—Christian Nodal
Best Portuguese Language Song
"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)"—Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)
"Abricó-De-Macaco"—Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)"—Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)
"Libertação"—Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)
"Pardo"—Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)