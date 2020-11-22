You Won't Believe What the 2000 American Music Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

Related : 2017 American Music Awards: Fashion Roundup

Attention DJ, let's run it back: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here and the show is ready to rock!

Already announced, you can expect to see performances from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Shawn Mendes, just to name a few. Of course, it wouldn't be an award show without a little fashion—without or without a red carpet— and you won't believe what people wore 20 years ago!

Do you remember in 2000 when Eminem sported a plain white tee on the red carpet and posed with Dr. Dre? Or how about when the "it" couple of the early 2000s, Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey, showed up together in their second year of dating?

At the 27th Annual American Music Awards, Reba McEntire turned heads in a gorgeous blue gown, Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls made a confident solo strut down the red carpet and NSYNC stunned as a group in lavish leather.