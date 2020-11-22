Latin Grammy AwardsGrey's AnatomyCharli D'AmelioTotal BellasPhotosVideos

You Won't Believe What the 2000 American Music Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

Ahead of the 2020 American Music Awards, see what Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Reba McEntire rocked on the red carpet two decades ago!

Attention DJ, let's run it back: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here and the show is ready to rock!

Already announced, you can expect to see performances from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Shawn Mendesjust to name a few. Of course, it wouldn't be an award show without a little fashion—without or without a red carpet— and you won't believe what people wore 20 years ago!

Do you remember in 2000 when Eminem sported a plain white tee on the red carpet and posed with Dr. Dre? Or how about when the "it" couple of the early 2000s, Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey, showed up together in their second year of dating?

At the 27th Annual American Music Awards, Reba McEntire turned heads in a gorgeous blue gown, Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls made a confident solo strut down the red carpet and NSYNC stunned as a group in lavish leather.

photos
All of these celeb surprises and more happened in 2000, and we can't wait to see what's in store this year.

Making her AMAs hosting debut, the iconic Empire star Taraji P. Henson is set to bring the house down as our fearless leader. Artists like The Weekend and Roddy Ricch lead the charge with the most recognition with eight noms each, but other artists like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift are right behind them. 

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, see which of your favorite artists earned their keep once and for all this year on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC.

But until then, scroll down to remember some of the most iconic celebrity fashion moments from the American Music Awards in 2000!

KMazur/WireImage
Christina Aguilera

Going for a statement look, this "Beautiful" singer sported a pair of orange snakeskin pants with a baby blue cropped blouse and black boots. With a rhinestone detail on her shirt, Christina came prepared to shine!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears

Oops, she did it again! The "Toxic" singer wore a grey, fitted jumpsuit to highlight her toned figure. Paired with a simple heel and a charming diamond bracelet, Britney came ready to collect her award for best Pop/Rock New Artist!

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Mariah Carey

Putting a new spin on the little black dress, the "I'll Be There" singer incorporated plenty of chic cut outs and shapes for the special award ceremony. Recognized for her accomplishments and contribution to the music industry, Mariah collected the honorable Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Queen Latifah

The "U.N.I.T.Y." singer opted for a simple red carpet look with brown and cream tones for the awards show. Finished with a simple cream headband and a confident pose, Queen Latifah looked ravishing!

Barry King/WireImage
Eve

The "What Ya'll Want" singer sported warmer tones with a lovely fur coat and a pink fedora. Nominated for Soul/R&B New Artist, this rapper brought a fierce fire to the carpet!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
NSYNC

The "It's Gonna Be Me" group rocked the red carpet together. Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake opted for neutral leather tones before performing their hit song "Bye Bye Bye" and collecting the award for Pop/Rock Duo or Group.

Sam Levi/WireImage
Carmen Electra

The Scary Movie star wore a multi-colored pink, purple and orange gown with a light purple thread detail as a finishing touch on the sleeves. Paired with a delicate red heel, this actress pulled off a look like no other!

Sam Levi/WireImage
Nobody's Angel

Alitzah Navarro, Stacey Harper, Amy Sue Hardy and Sarah Smith coordinated purple and orange outfits for their red carpet appearance. The "If You Wanna Dance" group certainly brought the energy and some unique style!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Melanie Chisholm

The Spice Girls singer certainly brought the spice in an all black two piece ensemble. Finishing off the look with a leather choker, Mel C was ready to strut the runway.

Sam Levi/WireImage
Beck

The "Where It's At" singer walked confidently and casually on his way into the award show. Sporting a classic pair of blue jeans and a prominent yellow belt, the singer opted for comfort to let his music do the talking!

Sam Levi/WireImage
Reba McEntire

The country music powerhouse looked elegant as ever in a satin, light blue dress and a diamond necklace. Just look at that glow!

Sam Levi/WireImage
Lou Bega

The German recording artist and "Mambo No. 5" singer rocked a long black collar over an oversized white suit. Finishing the look with a matching white fedora and long cross necklace, the singer exuded confidence and edge for the AMAs.

Barry King/WireImage
Eminem

Stretched out and ready to go, this "Lose Yourself" rapper wore a classic white tee and a matching baseball cap to the AMA's red carpet in 2000. 

Sam Levi/WireImage
Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

This "it" couple of the early 2000's looked dashing together as the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer posed with her 98 Degrees cutie. 

