You Won't Believe What the 2000 American Music Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

Attention DJ, let's run it back: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here and the show is ready to rock!
Already announced, you can expect to see performances from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Shawn Mendes, just to name a few. Of course, it wouldn't be an award show without a little fashion—without or without a red carpet— and you won't believe what people wore 20 years ago!
Do you remember in 2000 when Eminem sported a plain white tee on the red carpet and posed with Dr. Dre? Or how about when the "it" couple of the early 2000s, Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey, showed up together in their second year of dating?
At the 27th Annual American Music Awards, Reba McEntire turned heads in a gorgeous blue gown, Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls made a confident solo strut down the red carpet and NSYNC stunned as a group in lavish leather.
All of these celeb surprises and more happened in 2000, and we can't wait to see what's in store this year.
Making her AMAs hosting debut, the iconic Empire star Taraji P. Henson is set to bring the house down as our fearless leader. Artists like The Weekend and Roddy Ricch lead the charge with the most recognition with eight noms each, but other artists like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift are right behind them.
Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, see which of your favorite artists earned their keep once and for all this year on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC.
But until then, scroll down to remember some of the most iconic celebrity fashion moments from the American Music Awards in 2000!