Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old in NSFW Video

Halle Berry is baring all—and this time it's not for a movie role.

The Oscar-winning actress and her friend, Lindsay Flores, took happy hour to a new level with their discussion that covered sex, sex and more sex.

What prompted this raunchy Q&A? Well, the ladies took questions from their followers, and as Halle put it on her Instagram, "Some of y'all are nasty."

To start things off, Lindsay and Halle were questioned about their first orgasm. While Lindsay struggled to recall the details like who, what, where, when and how, Halle remembered it like it was yesterday. The star shared, "I remember my first orgasm... I did it to myself."

Lindsay, or Booshy as she's nicknamed, marveled at the idea and asked how old Halle was during the experience, to which the actress revealed she was only 11.

Halle said, "I was diddling. I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls."