The Schitt's Creek Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 Collection Is Back

Calling all Schitt's Creek fans and beauty lovers! The rose-scented beauty collection is back just in time for the holidays.

Nov 20, 2020
E-Comm: Schitt's Creek Rose Apothecary Collection

The Schitt's Creek Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection is back!

If you ever dreamt of being able to shop at the infamous general store from the award-winning show, now is your chance! Back by popular demand, the limited-edition collaboration features handcrafted, rose-scented products enriched with goat milk. No more saying "Ew David" because this collection will have you smelling like a rose garden!

Just in time for the holiday gifting season, the latest drop features a lip balm, goat milk soap bar, body milk, votive candles and a gift set including every item in the collection. Although the beloved comedy series is over, you can still give a piece of it to the super fans on your list!

This collection sold out fast during the first drop so you better hurry and buy your favorites on Beekman1802.com right now! If you need to be further influenced, check out the incredible collaboration below.

Rose Apothecary Votive Set

Each candle is artisan-made and hand-poured in upstate New York from 100% soy wax. Individual candles are available, too!

$33
Beekman 1802

Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap

The nourishing formula melts effortlessly into skin as it cleanses, locking in moisture. Moira would approve of this luxe beauty must-have!

$15
Beekman 1802

Rose Apothecary Lip Balm

The show-inspired lip balm is made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals. You're sure to feel a little bit Alexis every time you apply!

$8
Beekman 1802

Rose Apothecary Body Milk

The velvety goat milk formula soaks right into skin, leaving a dusting of our irresistible Heirloom Rose scent.

 

 

$12
Beekman 1802

Rose Apothecary Collection Gift Set

Give the gift of one of this year's most-talked about shows with every product from the collection for only $38!

$38
Beekman 1802

