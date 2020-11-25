Saved By the Bell's Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

School is back in session!

Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell premiers today and there is already a lot of buzz about the show, especially considering most of the original cast is back to reprise their iconic roles.

The original series debuted in 1989 with different spinoffs and reunions to boast over the years, but this newest project is all about that same old Saved By the Bell fun with a new generation of students along for the ride.

The show has officially been off the air for almost 30 years and in that time the cast has gone on to star in their own television series, host major talk shows and even made a few appearances on various reality TV shows. Safe to say, they've been busy.

E! has compiled everything you need to know about their time in the spotlight since the popular series ended its run.