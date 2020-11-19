Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Spotted for the First Time in Months

After months of staying out of the spotlight, Harry Potter alum Emma Watson was seen this week with her love Leo Robinton.
E! News obtained photos of Emma and Leo grabbing coffee in London's Primrose Hill on Nov. 18. It was a rare public outing for the couple, who were first spotted kissing in October 2019. After the initial photos of the couple went public, the Little Women actress claimed in an interview with British Vogue that she was not in a relationship.
"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she said in the interview. "I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."
It's possible that Emma's interview was conducted before she began seriously dating the California businessman. She later told E!'s The Rundown at the premiere of Little Women in December that she was surprised her "self-partnered" statement went viral in the first place.
"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further," she admitted. "And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered?' This thing's gone crazy."
It's not just her love life that Emma is keeping private these days. Though she boasts over 58 million fans on Instagram, she has not been active on the platform since June. Her bio recently changed to read, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated."
The Beauty and the Beast actress also did not attend the Tom Felton-hosted virtual Harry Potter reunion earlier this month, despite stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright appearing.
It seems like Emma is enjoying her privacy at the moment, though that likely won't stop fans from wanting as many details as they can get on the beloved star.