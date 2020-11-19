Ryan Seacrest Teases What to Expect From Claudia Conway on American Idol

Related : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

Claudia Conway has been called an "American hero," but is she the next American Idol?

The 16-year-old TikTok star, and daughter of former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, revealed that she auditioned for the ABC singing competition this week. Now host Ryan Seacrest is teasing exactly what fans can expect from her American Idol debut.

Ryan told TMZ on Thursday, Nov. 19, that Claudia attended the audition with her dad George, who was "giving her directions." Claudia thought her father was a "very good coach," according to Ryan.

He said, "I was not in the room when she sang, but she seemed like she really wanted to be a singer," and added that the judges "certainly they knew who she was, so there was a lot to talk to her about."

He acknowledged that despite her famous mom and her 1.4 million TikTok fans, "At the end of the day, it's going to have to be based on talent."