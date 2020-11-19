See Stormi Webster Shower Mom Kylie Jenner With Compliments in Holiday Baking Video

Related : Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner has the sweetest little sidekick.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Stormi Webster joined mom Kylie for another festive cooking video on the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's YouTube channel. Once more, the mother-daughter duo got into the Christmas spirit.

Yet, rather than create holiday cookies, Kylie and Stormi made Grinch-themed cupcakes in honor of the mother of one's new beauty collection inspired by the popular Christmas film. Like in their past baking videos, Kylie and Stormi were dressed in matching pajamas.

Of course, this time, the duo wore Grinch-themed sleepwear. A total natural in front of the camera, the two-year-old declared, "We're making cupcakes! Yeah!"

What was even cuter? Stormi's many compliments for mom Kylie.

As Kylie began icing her cupcake to look like the Grinch, Stormi assured her mother, "You got this mommy."

After discussing her favorite parts of The Grinch—spoiler: it's Max the Dog and the waffles—Stormi uttered another sweet compliment.