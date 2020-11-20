Jeannie Mai's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Perfect 10

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Jeannie Mai is getting real with us about holiday shopping!

With the holiday season right around the corner, you're probably beginning to brainstorm the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, the Dancing with the Stars contestant is sharing her hacks to finding a gift that will get you on the holiday leaderboard!

"Think with meaning, not just with money. A gifts' value isn't just in its price. Use this Holiday season to give gifts that reflect a personal connection: If you know someone's hobby or passion, get them something that shows you pay attention to what matters to them," The Real co-host explained to E!. "Books are also always great gifts, in my opinion (as long as the recipient likes to read!) - you can really cultivate a close bond with someone through a book. And this year more than ever, try to source all your gifts from Black-owned businesses."