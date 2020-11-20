Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Denim Look and More OMG Couples Moments at American Music Awards

Related : Jessica Simpson Talks Britney Spears & More: E! News Rewind

Don't be so quick to rock your body in denim.

When thinking about the American Music Awards, pop culture fans can't stop and won't stop thinking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's unforgettable date night.

Back in January 2001, the then-couple arrived on the red carpet wearing head-to-toe matching denim. Fast-forward to today and the look remains a Halloween favorite and has inspired countless memes.

As the countdown continues for the 2020 American Music Awards airing Sunday, Nov. 22, we can't help but celebrate the iconic look. But ultimately, Britney and Justin are just one of the many couples who has provided entertainment on and off the red carpet at this annual show.

It's hard to forget that Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff walked the carpet with Good Charlotte member Joel Madden back in 2005. And long before Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber, he was walking arm in arm with Selena Gomez.