Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Denim Look and More OMG Couples Moments at American Music Awards

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are not alone! See all of the Hollywood couples who turned the American Music Awards into date night before splitting up.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 20, 2020 2:00 PMTags
Don't be so quick to rock your body in denim.

When thinking about the American Music Awards, pop culture fans can't stop and won't stop thinking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's unforgettable date night.

Back in January 2001, the then-couple arrived on the red carpet wearing head-to-toe matching denim. Fast-forward to today and the look remains a Halloween favorite and has inspired countless memes.

As the countdown continues for the 2020 American Music Awards airing Sunday, Nov. 22, we can't help but celebrate the iconic look. But ultimately, Britney and Justin are just one of the many couples who has provided entertainment on and off the red carpet at this annual show.

It's hard to forget that Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff walked the carpet with Good Charlotte member Joel Madden back in 2005. And long before Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber, he was walking arm in arm with Selena Gomez.

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

In celebration of this year's show, we're taking a trip down memory lane and looking back on some former celebrity couples who once treated the AMAs as a romantic evening out. 

While relationships change, one thing is consistent: You just never know who's going to show up at this award show.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

You're looking at arguably the most iconic couple in equally iconic garb to grace the American Music Awards red carpet. 

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Back in 2011, the "Come and Get It" singer's heart had a serious case of Bieber Fever. 

Barry King/WireImage
Michael Jackson & Brooke Shields

While the press would often speculate that the two Hollywood stars dated in the '80s, Brooke set the record straight in her memoir. "Of course we loved each other, but nothing happened romantically," she wrote in her book There Was a Little Girl. "I would be like, ‘Oh please, knock it off.' He was like this kid who would ask you [about dating and romance]. Nobody was telling him and nurturing this stuff and I think he was terrified." 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Jordin Sparks & Jason Derulo

At the 2012 American Music Awards, the musicians looked madly in love while posing for photographers. They would ultimately break up in September 2014. 

Ron Wolfson/WireImage
Heather Locklear & Richie Sambora

The lead guitarist of Bon Jovi walked hand in hand with the Melrose Place star in 2004. They would ultimately break up in 2007. 

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock

He's a little bit country. She's a little bit of a supermodel. Together, they turned up the heat at the 2003 American Music Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale

More than a decade ago in 2006, the No Doubt singer was every bit the style star she remains today alongside her then-husband.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Rebecca Romijn & John Stamos

Two years after this 2002 red carpet appearance, the model and Full House alum called it quits on their marriage. 

KMazur/WireImage
Joel Madden & Hilary Duff

Before he was married to Nicole Richie, Joel was hitting red carpets like this one in 2005 with the star of Lizzie McGuire.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lance Armstrong & Sheryl Crow

Less than a year after this duo stepped out on the 2005 American Music Awards red carpet together, they called off their engagement. 

KMazur/WireImage
Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

This 2004 red carpet appearance was one of several for the former musical couple at the American Music Awards in the course of their relationship. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
JC Chasez & Eva Longoria

Long before she was married to José Bastón, the actress and activist was hitting the 2004 American Music Award red carpet with this NSYNC star. 

