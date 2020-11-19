Why Prince Royce Is Hoping This Is Finally the Year He Wins a Latin Grammy Award

Related : Prince Royce's 2020: From COVID-19 to Latin Grammy Nominations

Prince Royce is ready to take home a Grammy!

The 31-year-old artist is nominated for a major award at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 19, and he's keeping his fingers crossed in hopes of winning a trophy.

"I'm looking forward to winning a Latin Grammy, baby!" the singer, who is nominated in the Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album category for Alter Ego, tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "This is, like, my 14th time being nominated. I've never won one, so you know, staying positive. I've gotten used to losing already. So, I'm cool; I'm chill. I just want to have fun. I'm ready to sing. I just want to make sure I do a good performance. I don't want Juan Luis to think that I sang his song wrong. So, I'm honestly just focused on the performance. And hopefully, you know, I win. If not, then next year!"