The Biggest Royal Scandals and Events The Crown Skipped in Season 4

Wait, where was the wedding?!

The Crown season four covers the years 1979-1991, which means the Netflix drama packed over a decade worth of scandals, storylines and sad Charles moments (played by Josh Connor) into just ten episodes. So while major events such as, you know, the long-awaited arrival of Princess Diana (Emma Corin), the strained relationship between Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and the failing health of Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) are covered, more than a few real-life events were left out of creator Peter Morgan's depiction.

Did you know an assassination attempt was made on the prime minister that resulted in five deaths? Or that scandalous love letters penned by Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) were stolen and leaked to the press?

The most startling omission, however, was Charles and Diana's royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral. You know, that one hundreds of millions of fans rose at dawn to watch? But there is an explanation for why one of the biggest events of the 1980s was considered skippable by The Crown's creative team. We'll get to that.