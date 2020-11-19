Cara Delevingne Is Now the Co-Owner of a High-Tech Sex Toy Company

Cara Delevingne is getting busy with the sex toy business.
The supermodel has officially added a new title to her resume: co-owner of sex toy company, Lora DiCarlo. Serving also as creative director, the catwalk star announced her latest role on Thursday, Nov. 19 in an Instagram post. "@loradicarlo_hq vision represents so much of what I stand for – women-led, femme-focused, and pleasure inclusive," she told fans online. "I am so excited to step into this role and contribute in a creative capacity with Lora and her team. Their award-winning products are redefining how people explore, experience, and take ownership of their pleasure."
Founder Lora DiCarlo also personally welcomed the company's new "partner in pleasure," sharing, "We are setting out on a mission to destigmatize sexuality, and I couldn't be more proud to have actress, model, and activist @caradelevingne join Lora DiCarlo as a Co-Owner and Creative Advisor."
She added, "Our team and Cara will work together to continue pushing the boundaries of sexual wellness for all."
As for what Delevingne's new gig entails, the CEO said she'll "be working closely with me and our in-house engineering and design team to fill needs in the market and expand the inclusivity of more anatomies."
DiCarlo also shared their ultimate goal: "We are committed to closing the orgasm gap and driving towards a world where all humans can embrace their sexuality with positivity and confidence."
And, part of that work could involve some famous members of the royal family. When asked by Cosmopolitan if she had any plans to gift Lora DiCarlo goodies to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid the holiday season, Delevingne didn't exactly say no.
"A royal box? That would be amazing," she told the website. "You'll have to wait and see. I mean, the goal again, is to get people to talk about this, so let's see who comes out of the woodwork."