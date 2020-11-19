Nikki Bella Gives an Update on Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Move to Napa

Related : Brie & Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep1)

Like many people, Nikki Bella turned to online shopping to pass the time throughout quarantine—however, while most of us were stocking up on video games to keep us entertained or comfy athleisure to lounge in, Nikki bought a house!

The Total Bellas star revealed as much on the latest episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, telling Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker all about her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's impending move to Napa Valley.

"It's been my biggest online purchase yet," Nikki said of her new house. "That's what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labor it was 118 degrees."

Now that baby Matteo is here, the family of three is just waiting for Artem to wrap filming on this season of Dancing With the Stars so they can all be together in their new home.