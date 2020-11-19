The Only 2020 Latin Grammys Playlist You Need

Latin music's biggest night is nearly upon us.

And as with everything else in 2020, when the 21st Annual Latin Grammys air live on Thursday, Nov. 19, they'll look a little different than any other telecast from the ceremony's two-decade history. In order to keep everyone involved as safe as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reimagined show—this year's theme is "Music Makes Us Human"—will take place primarily in Miami, though performances from multiple cities across the world will give the event a globe-trotting vibe.

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio and singers Carlos Rivera and Ana Brenda have been tapped as co-hosts for this very unique year.

Now, let's talk nominees. There are a lot of them. The field of artists up for awards in categories ranging from Record of the Year to Best Samba/Pagode Album is wide, selected from more than 18,000 entries across the 53 categories. Since there's no way you can head into tonight's show having listened to each and every nominated piece of music, we've come to your rescue.