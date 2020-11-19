The Only 2020 Latin Grammys Playlist You Need

Latin music's biggest night is nearly upon us.
And as with everything else in 2020, when the 21st Annual Latin Grammys air live on Thursday, Nov. 19, they'll look a little different than any other telecast from the ceremony's two-decade history. In order to keep everyone involved as safe as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reimagined show—this year's theme is "Music Makes Us Human"—will take place primarily in Miami, though performances from multiple cities across the world will give the event a globe-trotting vibe.
Roma star Yalitza Aparicio and singers Carlos Rivera and Ana Brenda have been tapped as co-hosts for this very unique year.
Now, let's talk nominees. There are a lot of them. The field of artists up for awards in categories ranging from Record of the Year to Best Samba/Pagode Album is wide, selected from more than 18,000 entries across the 53 categories. Since there's no way you can head into tonight's show having listened to each and every nominated piece of music, we've come to your rescue.
To get yourself in the Latin Grammys mood, we've handpicked our favorite tunes from this year's very talented nominees. Enjoy!
Bad Bunny — "VETE"
This moody reggaeton banger from the Puerto Rican superstar—the lead single off his 2019 album YHLQMDLG—is nominated for Record of the Year.
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — "Tusa"
Up for both Record and Song of the Year, this fierce collaboration between the Colombian singer and the Queen of Rap is muy caliente.
J Balvin — "Morado"
One of our favorite tracks off the Colombian superstar's latest album Colores, this song could win Best Reggaeton Performance. Dripping with swag, it more than lives up to the royal color it's named after.
Maluma — "AMDV"
With a full title ("Amor di Mi Vida") that translates to "Love of My Life," this sumptuous ballad earned the Colombian singer a nod for Song of the Year.
Rosalía & Ozuna — "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"
What do you get when two superstars come together for a flirty reggaeton track? Two nominations—Best Urban Song and Best Urban/Fusion Performance—that's what.
Ricky Martin, Residente & Bad Bunny — "Cántalo"
A year after this trio performed the lead single off Martin's 2020 EP Pausa, they're recognized for it in the Best Urban/Fusion Performance category.
Mon Laferte — "Biutiful"
One of two tracks to earn last year's winner of Best Alternative Album a nomination this year, this one—up for Best Rock song—blows us away with the Chilean singer's vocal prowess.
Ximena Sariñana — "Una Vez Más"
This dreamy single from the Mexican singer-songwriter got a nod in the Best Pop Song category.
iLe & Natalia Lefourcade — "En Cantos"
This sultry collaboration between Puerto Rican iLe and Mexican Lefourcade earned the two a nomination for Best Alternative Song.
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin — "China"
It's almost as if the Avengers of Latinx music came together for this reggaeton-EDM reimagination of the Shaggy hit "It Wasn't Me." The smash hit is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Urban/Fusion Performance.
The 21st Annual Latin Grammys air live on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. on Univison.