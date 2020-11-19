Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Reveals the TMI Reason the Family Marries Young

Related : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Derick Dillard isn't holding back.

The Counting On alum got a lot of attention after he responded to a follower asking why the Duggars marry at a young age. The question came up after his wife, Jill Duggar, posted a picture of her new hoop nose ring. However, a commenter had other things in mind and asked about Jill's brother, Justin Duggar, 18, getting engaged to Claire Spivey, 19, two months after announcing their courtship.

"Why do you guys rush to marry life," the fan wrote. "He's a kid and Claire too!!!"

While Jill didn't respond to the question, Derick wasted no time weighing in, writing, "Because we want to have sex." The comment quickly generated hundreds of replies from fans, with one follower writing "best answer ever!!"

Even Jill couldn't help but joke about the number of responses. "And you're more popular than me babe," she added. She also later posted a smiling emoji with its tongue out and the OK hand sign emoji.