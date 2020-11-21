Latin Grammy AwardsGrey's AnatomyCharli D'AmelioTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks Prove She's Always Been a Style Savage

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is not only up for five American Music Awards this year, but she's also a style icon. Keep scrolling to see some of her best looks ever.

Nov 21, 2020
Hot girl Meg is here to stay!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has taken the world by storm in the last few years: Her hit song "Savage" becoming the internet challenge of the year and her "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B that expanded everyone's vocabulary. And, she's just getting started.

Now, Megan is one of the most nominated artists heading into the American Music Awards, Nov. 22 with a WAP-ing five nods for her work.

Beyond her incredible music, Megan brings the star power when it comes to her style. The "Hot Girl Summer" singer is a standout on red carpets. She's just as comfortable rocking a flowing gown as she is killing it in a skintight ensemble.

Yes, she might be a savage, but when it comes to her fashion sense, she's also classy, bougie and ratchet...in the best way possible, that is.

Scroll through the gallery below to see her best looks so far.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM
Power Body Suit

Body suit or suit of armor? You decide. Megan stunned in this black and gold body suit onstage in Feb 2020 at Maxim's Big Game Experience event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Knee High Dream

Megan proved that knee high socks work in any decade on any red carpet in this ensemble at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Bad Girl Chic

New York Fashion week wasn't ready for Megan to look this good while attending the Coach show.

Prince Williams/Filmmagic
Blonde Bombshell

Megan sported long blonde locks and some blue leather pants with a patterned shirt while on her way to another glamorous Hollywood event.

Gotham/GC Images
Street Style

Carrie Bradshaw could never. The rapper walked the streets of NYC in a pair of cute leather shorts and heels.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Tracksuit Throwback

The "Savage" singer donned a bright orange velour tracksuit while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Superhero Vibes

Superman called, but he doesn't want his suit back! Megan looked right at home in this blue and red leather ensemble at the 2019 BET Awards.

Will Heath/NBC
Animal Print Queen

The rapper rocked this zebra print outfit for her first appearance as the musical guest on SNL.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Crop Top Goals

If you got it, flaunt it. The "WAP" singer did just that when she rocked these short denim shorts with a simple beige crop top.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Classy and Bougie

Megan can make pretty much any style look good. She opted for a suede jacket at the Coach show for New York Fashion Week in 2019.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Romper Stomp

No one wears a romper quite like Megan. For a night out in Atlanta, Georgia, she wore this romper that was just the right amount of casual and elegant.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
Red Carpet Goddess

Megan arrived to the 2019 BET Awards ready to claim her rightful spot as the queen of fashion.

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Two-Sided Hair Perfection

Megan isn't afraid to take risks with her personal style, and this two-toned hairstyle combined with a bra top and jean shorts was perfection.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hearts for Days

Megan attended the Variety Hitmakers brunch with this adorable print that was both cute and powerful.

