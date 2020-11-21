Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks Prove She's Always Been a Style Savage

Hot girl Meg is here to stay!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has taken the world by storm in the last few years: Her hit song "Savage" becoming the internet challenge of the year and her "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B that expanded everyone's vocabulary. And, she's just getting started.

Now, Megan is one of the most nominated artists heading into the American Music Awards, Nov. 22 with a WAP-ing five nods for her work.

Beyond her incredible music, Megan brings the star power when it comes to her style. The "Hot Girl Summer" singer is a standout on red carpets. She's just as comfortable rocking a flowing gown as she is killing it in a skintight ensemble.

Yes, she might be a savage, but when it comes to her fashion sense, she's also classy, bougie and ratchet...in the best way possible, that is.