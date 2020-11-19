Zooey Deschanel Shares the Real Story Behind One of Elf's Famous Scenes

Related : "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind

As Buddy the Elf once said, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

And that's exactly what Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell did in the beloved 2003 film Elf. As fans of the holiday film may remember, the duo shared an iconic scene together that involved singing in a restroom. Now, with the holidays approaching, Deschanel is looking back at the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In the scene, Deschanel's character Jovie, who works at the department store Gimbels, is seen taking a shower in the restroom after her apartment's water is shut off. She begins singing "Baby, It's Cold Outside," a holiday tune that's sparked controversy in recent years. After hearing her beautiful voice, Ferrell's character Buddy the Elf, who normally works in Santa's workshop but also secured a job at Gimbels after traveling from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, enters the bathroom to join her in an unexpected sing-along, resulting in Deschanel's character tossing him out.

"It's funny because obviously everyone knows it's not appropriate to walk in the girls' bathroom when someone's showering, but he's so believable as this guileless elf," the 40-year-old actress said during her interview with EW, which was published Nov. 18. "It's weird he's in there, but you totally buy that his intentions are pure and innocent."