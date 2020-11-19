Taylor Swift Just Switched Up Her Hair and Fans Think It's a Red Easter Egg

Taylor Swift is bringing fans back to 2012.
The superstar singer switched up her look while accepting the award for Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year. For her video speech, Swift, who has been rocking curly hair throughout her folklore era, sported straight hair reminiscent of her Red album cycle.
"Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it's really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans," the Grammy winner said in her acceptance speech. "It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do."
After the video of Swift with her straightened hair and curly bangs surfaced on social media, Swifties quickly began to theorize about the 30-year-old's hair choice. After all, the singer is known for her love of Easter eggs.
"She straightened her hair with bangs! Again, she straightened her hair withbangs!" one fan tweeted. "When was the last time she did that? RED ERA! 10-minute All Too Well version is coming!"
As fans may know, Swift—who has been in a battle to obtain her album masters—is currently re-recording her early music. So, is this T.Swift's subtle way of letting fans know she's re-recording songs from Red? It might be!
It was just days ago that Swift spoke out about her beloved song "All Too Well," from the Red album. During an interview on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, the artist revealed there's a 10-minute version of the song that includes the "F-word."
"It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure,'" she recalled. "I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'"
Now fans are hoping Swift releases the full version when she drops her re-recorded music. For now, let's take a trip down memory lane through all of Swift's musical eras with her hair evolution below!