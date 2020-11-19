Naya RiveraGrey's AnatomyKailyn LowryNikki BellaPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Just Switched Up Her Hair and Fans Think It's a Red Easter Egg

While accepting Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year award, Taylor Swift debuted straight hair that's reminding fans of her Red era.

Taylor Swift is bringing fans back to 2012.

The superstar singer switched up her look while accepting the award for Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year. For her video speech, Swift, who has been rocking curly hair throughout her folklore era, sported straight hair reminiscent of her Red album cycle

"Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it's really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans," the Grammy winner said in her acceptance speech. "It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do."

After the video of Swift with her straightened hair and curly bangs surfaced on social media, Swifties quickly began to theorize about the 30-year-old's hair choice. After all, the singer is known for her love of Easter eggs.

"She straightened her hair with bangs! Again, she straightened her hair withbangs!" one fan tweeted. "When was the last time she did that? RED ERA! 10-minute All Too Well version is coming!"

As fans may know, Swift—who has been in a battle to obtain her album masters—is currently re-recording her early music. So, is this T.Swift's subtle way of letting fans know she's re-recording songs from Red? It might be! 

John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It was just days ago that Swift spoke out about her beloved song "All Too Well," from the Red album. During an interview on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, the artist revealed there's a 10-minute version of the song that includes the "F-word."

"It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure,'" she recalled. "I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'"

Now fans are hoping Swift releases the full version when she drops her re-recorded music. For now, let's take a trip down memory lane through all of Swift's musical eras with her hair evolution below!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
2006

Meet Taylor, the 17-year-old, country singer that will soon become a pop-culture sensation.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2007

Taylor takes her classic curls to another level with this half-up look.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2008

Post-Joe Jonas, the songstress appears unphased with her classic look. 

Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty Images for ACM
2009

This is how you rock a headband! 

Jemal Countess/Getty Images
2010

The singer appears happy with her love life, career and her look! 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2011

After a few public breakups, Taylor straightens up...her hair and conquers the carpet with a side ponytail.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2012

The singer elevates her beauty style with blunt bangs.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images
2013

Hello, fishtail braids, ponytails and edgier looks! 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
2014

Short hair, don't care! 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015

Do NOT mess with Taylor! The singer sports a sleek, twisted ponytail to the 2015 MTV VMAs.

'Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2016

The now-famous Taylor Swift bob is in full effect, and we love it! 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Nothing says badass like a platinum blonde bob.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
2016

This haircut is the perfect way to end this coming-of-age story! 

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
2018

T.Swift rocked this sleek look at the 2018 American Music Awards.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
2019

Party time! Swift let her hair down for the 2019 VMAs after-party!

Beth Garrabrant
2020

Welcome to folklore! The Grammy winner donned curly hair for her album art.

