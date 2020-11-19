Cardi B Perfectly Shuts Down Backlash Over Billboard’s Woman of the Year Title

Related : Cardi B & Offset Officially Aren't Getting Divorced

Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this… Billboard Woman of the Year title.

The rapper is shutting down her "cry baby" haters for daring to question why she was given the coveted award.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Cardi did what she does best—proving people wrong, 'cause "I do what they say I can't." The "WAP" singer posted a video on Instagram of herself wearing a bathrobe and headband (natch) while explaining exactly why she deserved to be named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Cardi said, "For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.' Yeah, I got THAT song, bitch. You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most... The one that had your grandma popping her p---y on TikTok." Not to mention, she got Kylie Jenner to make a cameo in the starry music video for "WAP," which co-starred Megan Thee Stallion.