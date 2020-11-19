Emma Corrin Reacts to Backlash Over Portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

Related : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Emma Corrin hopes that The Crown viewers can appreciate the show for what it is.

The 24-year-old actress was a guest on Tamron Hall on Monday, Nov. 16, to discuss her role as Princess Diana on the newly released fourth season of the Emmy-winning Netflix series. During the appearance, the host asked Corrin about recent reports that the royal family and members of British Parliament are displeased with the series' depiction of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles that ended in a highly publicized divorce.

"It's a difficult one," Corrin said about the situation. "I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."

The British actress acknowledged that it's valid for some viewers to have trouble accepting that liberties were taken with a narrative about a real-life figure as beloved as Diana.