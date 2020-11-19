Emma Corrin Reacts to Backlash Over Portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin hopes that The Crown viewers can appreciate the show for what it is.
The 24-year-old actress was a guest on Tamron Hall on Monday, Nov. 16, to discuss her role as Princess Diana on the newly released fourth season of the Emmy-winning Netflix series. During the appearance, the host asked Corrin about recent reports that the royal family and members of British Parliament are displeased with the series' depiction of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles that ended in a highly publicized divorce.
"It's a difficult one," Corrin said about the situation. "I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."
The British actress acknowledged that it's valid for some viewers to have trouble accepting that liberties were taken with a narrative about a real-life figure as beloved as Diana.
"At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history," she continued. "And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, I suppose—everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset. We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters. And as an actor, it's such a joy to really bring a lot to them."
Corrin previously told E! News that she initially found it daunting to consider portraying Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother. Ultimately, Corrin was able to convince herself that she's playing a character.
"This is The Crown's version of Diana," she said. "That really changed it for me. It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role."