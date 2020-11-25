What to Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for November 26-29

Ready for a Tryptophan-induced binge sesh?

It's officially Thanksgiving weekend, people, which means one thing: Five days to fill up on comfort food and catch up on all of your TV shows. (And to express gratitude, of course, that too.)

While we've already offered up the list of the best movies and TV episodes centered around the Jan Brady of holidays (Halloween is the rebellious youngest sibling while Christmas is the overachieving firstborn), there's also a slew of new offerings dropping to keep you entertained.

Saved By the Bell's reboot is finally making its debut (with many of the OG series stars reprising their iconic roles) and we're more excited than Jessie Spano on caffeine pills. Plus, Shawn Mendes is the latest music superstar to release an intimate doc.

Oh, and we've got all the Christmas-related goods for you to open up early, including Kristen Stewart's LGBTQ rom-com, HBO's seasonal reality dating series about finding love underneath the mistletoe and the 4-1-1 on Hallmark's latest cheesy movies, including Candace Cameron Bure's annual outing.

Here's everything new to check out this holiday weekend, kicking off with a yearly tradition: