Skims Has the Coziest New Mommy and Me Loungewear

Is there anything more 2020 than matching mommy and me loungewear? We think not, so Kim Kardashian has dreamed up the comfiest Skims sets for moms and kids alike in five different colorways, out today. The women's pieces are available in both standard and plus sizes, and the kids' pieces come in sizes 2T to 14.
So hurry and shop the full Skims Cozy Collection below before it sells out!
Cozy Knit Bralette and Short
This bralette has a scooped neckline and pairs perfectly with the shorts, which hit at your natural waist. Pick from bone, dusk, camel, smoke and onyx colorways.
Cozy Knit Tank
This soft tank has a squared scoop neckline and pairs with any of the bottoms.
Kids Cozy Knit Tank and Short
You can pair the kids' tank with the shorts, which hit at the hip.
Cozy Knit Wrap Top
This adorable wrap top ties in the back.
Cozy Knit Pullover
Cozy up in this pullover with a mock-neck collar and snaps.
Cozy Knit Zip up Hoodie
This fitted hoodie will keep you nice and warm.
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
As will the kids' version.
Cozy Knit Jogger
This jogger fits at the natural waist and has elasticized cuffs.
Cozy Knit Pant
The Cozy Knit Pant is super comfy and flattering.
Kids Cozy Knit Pant
This pant is designed oversize and with a longer leg for a comfy fit.
Kids and Adult Cozy Knit Robe
You can't go wrong with this fluffy robe with pockets for women and kids.